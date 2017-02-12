Local musicians hope to make it big

For some local musicians Grammy night means more than Hollywood, red carpet and awards.

For Karen Brokow of Standish, it's inspiration for the future.

"I would love to touch hearts with my music. It's not about me. So much than it is about others because I know when I listen to a song or music and I’m having a hard day and it just hits that spot. I want the music to do that for others and give them a look on life differently than where they have looked before,” Brokow said.

Brokaw has been working on her music career for around four years, while other Mid-Michigan musicians have been around for decades and still haven't gotten their ticket to the big night.

Members of the band Grounded out of the Oscoda area said booking gigs at weddings, events and bars keeps their passion burning bright.

"I said that's what I want to do and that's what I’ve done."

"It's the creative outlet that I need. I need to share my music with anyone that will listen."

"Especially our original material. When you see people get up and dance to it and they actually know the song well enough to where you are singing along, it just makes your feel good."

Members would be delighted to attend the Grammy’s, but said playing around town is satisfaction enough.

As for Brokaw, she said she's working on releasing her first album and hopes to one day be at the Grammy’s, on stage with the big guns.

"I think a lot of times we think, ‘Well I’m not good enough’ or ‘I don't do this or that,' but when you just start singing your heart where it brought you from. I think that's where the true beauty of it comes,” Brokaw said.

All week long TV5 has been showcasing local performers hoping for a hit song.

Check out their songs and videos here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.