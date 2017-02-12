Flint-bound plane lands safely after malfunction - WNEM TV 5

Flint-bound plane lands safely after malfunction

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

It was a scary moment for passengers on a Delta flight Sunday afternoon.

A Flint-bound flight from Minneapolis had a malfunction ahead of its 3:30 p.m. landing at Bishop Airport.

Airport officials confirmed the plane was able to land safely and thankfully no one was hurt. 

