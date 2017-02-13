State education officials to visit schools at risk of closing

A group rallies in front of Saginaw High School to protest the possible state closure. (Photo provided)

Two local schools potentially on the chopping block are getting a once-over from state education officials on Monday.

Members of the School Reform Office will visit Saginaw High School and Saginaw's Jessie Loomis Academy.

They're on a list of 38 schools across the state that could be closed because of low academic performance.

If that happens they could be shut down by the end of June.

A petition on change.org has been signed by more than 500 supporters and calls for the schools to remain open.

