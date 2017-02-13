Proposed law would eliminate gift card expiration dates - WNEM TV 5

Proposed law would eliminate gift card expiration dates

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
LANSING, MI (WNEM) -

Gift cards could soon hold their value indefinitely under new Michigan legislation. 

Two House bills introduced last week by Rep. Abdullah Hammound and Robert Wittenberd would eliminate expiration dates on gift cards. 

They would also classify prepaid discounts as gift cards as well. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.