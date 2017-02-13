Flint water doctor fears 'American dream is corroding'

The president's travel ban has garnered quite a bit of opposition from people throughout the country, including Flint's own Mona Hanna-Attisha.

Dr. Mona published an op-ed in the New York Times this weekend. In it, the first-generation immigrant from Iraq spoke out against the ban, saying she's scared the “American dream is corroding,” just like the Flint pipes.

She goes on to say that for immigrants, America still “remains the epitome of freedom and prosperity” and that “laws here shelter diversity.”

She also said immigrants know it’s their job to contribute to making the country great.

