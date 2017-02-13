Customer shoots man attacking ex-girlfriend at Michigan store

A Michigan woman is thanking her savior after he protected her from an ex-boyfriend who was abusing her.

The victim was at her job at a store in Holland when investigators said 29-year-old Tramell Jackson came in and started screaming at her.

When the victim tried to leave, Jackson allegedly grabbed her, threw her to the ground and started hitting her.

She said that's when someone stepped in to help.

"I heard a customer scream, 'Get off of her, leave her alone, stop attacking her' and he stopped attacking me and started attacking the customer," she said.

Police said when the customer tried to intervene, the suspect attacked him. The customer told police the suspect tried to grab his gun – and that’s when he shot Jackson twice.

The woman said the man who protected her was an Iraq war veteran. Police said he legally owned the gun and had a concealed pistol license.

Jackson has an extensive criminal record that includes assault, resisting police and destruction of property, according to officials.

