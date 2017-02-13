Fellowship in memory of civil rights icon

A morning of fellowship this weekend was in memory of a civil rights icon.

Willie Haynes, president of the New Ezekial Project in Saginaw, said Saturday’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast was a way to really bring people together.

"In its 21st annual celebration, the Ezekiel Project seeks to empower the community in an effort to move forward,” Haynes said.

Secretary of Treasury Joyce Seals said the event fully encompassed that message.

"We talk about Martin Luther King and the work he did, he didn't let the obstacles get in his way. He was determined by faith he could make a change in his environment,” Seals said.

A featured speaker at the celebration, Reverand Andrew Booms, said the breakfast is a great way to reflect on accomplishments, but more than that, a time to plan for a brighter future.

"To work towards justice, to work together, and to overcome really the harsh – very, very harsh division that has developed within our nation and so much across our world,” Booms said.

"We, we always work together to bring justice in our community, mostly faith-based organizations trying to empower congregations to take a stand,” Hayne said.

Haynes said the New Ezekiel Project is always open to welcoming anyone interested in making a difference.

"We're trying to make a difference one step at a time. We're trying to make a difference in the city of Saginaw first and then we'll go abroad,” he said.

According to the group's Facebook page, Representatives of the New Ezekiel Project will be traveling to California next week to take part in a grassroots summit co-sponsored by the Vatican.

