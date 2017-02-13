Police: Alcohol factor in crash that sent 1 to hospital - WNEM TV 5

Police: Alcohol factor in crash that sent 1 to hospital

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Ambulance Ambulance
SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say alcohol appears to be factor in a crash that sent one woman to the hospital. 

It happened Sunday about 4 a.m. on Main Street and Parrott Street in the village of Deckerville. 

Investigators said a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 35-year-old Carsonville woman was heading southbound on Main Street when she crossed the center line, left the road and hit a tree. 

The woman was taken to Deckerville Hospital by ambulance. 

Police said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. The driver was also not wearing a seat belt, according to officials. 

The woman's name is being held pending charges. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.