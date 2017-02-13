Police: Alcohol factor in crash that sent 1 to hospital

Authorities say alcohol appears to be factor in a crash that sent one woman to the hospital.

It happened Sunday about 4 a.m. on Main Street and Parrott Street in the village of Deckerville.

Investigators said a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 35-year-old Carsonville woman was heading southbound on Main Street when she crossed the center line, left the road and hit a tree.

The woman was taken to Deckerville Hospital by ambulance.

Police said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. The driver was also not wearing a seat belt, according to officials.

The woman's name is being held pending charges.

