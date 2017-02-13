Family, friends pay final respsects to girl hit, killed by car - WNEM TV 5

Family, friends pay final respsects to girl hit, killed by car

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

People across Mid-Michigan will gather Friday to pay their final respects to a little girl killed while crossing a local road. 

Visitation for 4-year-old Amani Jones will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at the Sheldon T. Banks Funeral Chapel in Flint. 

Jones died Thursday after she was hit by a car while walking to a daycare in Flint. 

Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Jerusalem Full Gospel Baptist Church in Flint. 

So far, more than $7,500 has been raised to help pay for funeral expenses. 

You can visit the GoFundMe account here

