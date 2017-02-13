Two-legged pup learning to walk after found in garbage can

A two-legged puppy is learning to walk after being rescued from a garbage can.

Cupid was found tied up in a bag and thrown away behind a Toronto building. A man rescued him and took him to a shelter.

Now, Cupid is learning to walk with prosthetic font legs. He’s training with special attachments that look like skis.

Cupid is expected to be available for adoption by the end of February. The shelter said they named him Cupid because he’s “stealing hearts everywhere.”

