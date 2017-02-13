Two-legged pup learning to walk after found in garbage can - WNEM TV 5

Two-legged pup learning to walk after found in garbage can

Posted: Updated:
CNN -

A two-legged puppy is learning to walk after being rescued from a garbage can.

Cupid was found tied up in a bag and thrown away behind a Toronto building. A man rescued him and took him to a shelter.

Now, Cupid is learning to walk with prosthetic font legs. He’s training with special attachments that look like skis.

Cupid is expected to be available for adoption by the end of February. The shelter said they named him Cupid because he’s “stealing hearts everywhere.” 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / CNN. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.