Ice fishing class being offered in Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Ice fishing class being offered in Michigan

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
CADILLAC, MI (AP) -

Interested in ice fishing? The Michigan Department of Natural Resources can help you learn the basics.

The DNR Outdoor Skills Academy's Hard Water School will conduct an ice fishing class Feb. 25 at the Carl T. Johnson Hunt and Fish Center in Cadillac.

Participants will learn how to set up equipment, how and where to fish, when it's safe to be on the ice and how to fish with electronics.

The class will focus on techniques for catching walleye and pan fish, as well as setting polar tip-ups to target monster northern pike.

The cost is $30 per person and includes lunch.

To register, click here

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.