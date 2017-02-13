Fire that engulfed man may been accidental

Investigators believe a fire that engulfed and killed a homeless man in a Detroit-area fast food restaurant was accidental.

WXYZ-TV reports that the man was smoking a cigarette while apparently cleaning himself with alcohol wipes from an area hospital.

He burst Friday in flames from the bathroom of the Wendy's restaurant in Highland Park. Authorities had said employees tossed water on the man as he cried for help.

He was burned over half his body.

The man has not been formally identified.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.