Protests across Michigan draw foes, fans to Planned Parenthood

Critics and supporters of Planned Parenthood have squared off outside a Detroit clinic during a protest over federal funding for the group.

It was one of many rallies around Michigan on Saturday.

The Detroit event attracted more than 300 people. The crowds on both sides of Cass Avenue were dominated by Planned Parenthood supporters who chanted and held signs in favor of abortion rights and access to health care. President Donald Trump was also a target.

Republicans have talked about cutting off federal money to Planned Parenthood. Jill Byczek, a 59-year-old from suburban Detroit, says her life changed after attending the women's march in Washington. She says women are scared about threats to health care.

Planned Parenthood foes arrived early to get spots in front of the clinic. They recited the rosary prayer and held anti-abortion signs.

Comedian and talk show host Chelsea Handler teamed up with Congressman Dan Kildee to oppose the defunding of Planned Parenthood.

Michigan's Right to Life organization released this statement:

Rep. Kildee fails to mention that Planned Parenthood performs more than 300,000 abortions every year. Americans’ tax dollars should be redirected away from the nation’s largest abortion business to community health centers that provide more comprehensive care. Since 2004 Planned Parenthood has doubled their tax funding while cutting 400,000 clients. They cut manual breast exams by 61 percent, only to increase their abortions 27 percent. That’s how they prioritize with our tax dollars.

