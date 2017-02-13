Weaver criticizes end of state credits on water bills

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver is criticizing Michigan's decision to stop providing a credit on customers' water bills and to no longer help Flint pay for water from a Detroit-area system.

"You know, I'm a resident as well and I'm frustrated too and we're going to try to get as much from the state as we possibly can," Weaver said.

Weaver said Monday she'll soon meet with Gov. Rick Snyder to discuss the issue.

State officials announced Jan. 24 the financial assistance will stop at the end of February because Flint's system no longer has overall levels of lead exceeding the federal limit. A letter was sent to Flint last week.

Michigan has partially covered customers' bills retroactively to April 2014.

Snyder's spokeswoman says he's happy to meet with Weaver, but the elimination of credits and other payments isn't a sign of Michigan leaving Flint. She says Snyder's asking lawmakers for another $49 million to help Flint in other ways.

Anna Heaton, a spokesperson for Gov. Snyder, told TV5 in a statement that "state taxpayers will not provide additional funding for water bill credits or source water, since the water quality in Flint meets the requirements of the Federal Lead and Copper Rule and Safe Drinking Water Act. The city does have the option to extend water bill credits through its budget."

