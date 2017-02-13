Consumer Alert: Meijer recalls two store-brand cheeses

Meijer has announced the recall of two store-brand cheeses due to possible Listeria contamination.

The Meijer brand Colby Cheese and Colby Jack Cheese are sold exclusively through the store’s deli counters. They were sold from Nov. 10, 2016 to Feb. 9, 2017.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and those with weak immune systems.

The FDA said healthy people exposed to the bacteria could suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The infection can also cause miscarriage or stillbirth in pregnant women.

No known illnesses have been reported at this time.

The company was alerted of the possible contamination from MDS Foods, a supplier that sources cheese from Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC., a manufacturer based in Middlebury, Indiana.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall should contact MDS Foods for further direction at 1-330-879-9780 Monday through Friday between 8:00am through 5:00pm. EST.

