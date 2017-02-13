Northwestern H.S. sends students home following threat

A Mid-Michigan high school was in secure mode Monday following some type of threat.

It happened at Flint Northwestern High School in Genesee County.

The threat was received sometime Monday morning, but it’s not clear exactly when, or how it was made.

No one was allowed in or out of the building for most of the day, but students were sent home at their normal time without incident.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.