Boat launch opens early courtesy of unseasonable temps

It may be mid-February, but it sure doesn’t feel like it.

Due to the unseasonably warm weather, the City of Saginaw has opened the Lee Street boat launch. The boat launch and the parking lot will remain operational as long as the Saginaw River is open and flowing.

If the Saginaw River freezes, the boat docks will be removed and facility closed.

Daily boat passes will cost you $7, or you can buy a season pass for $35.

Pick them up at the entrance to the boat launch, or at City Hall in the Treasurer’s Office located at 1315 S. Washington Avenue. They're open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Single personal vehicle daily parking is $2.

