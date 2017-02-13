Detroit police officer fatally shoots lunging man

Detroit police say an officer fatally shot a man who fled from officers and then lunged at them.

Police Chief James Craig said in a Facebook live video the shooting occurred on the city's west side Monday afternoon. He says officers were trying to stop a speeding vehicle but the driver didn't stop and struck a utility pole. He then fled from the scene and officers chased him for a quarter mile.

Craig says that as officers were taking the man into custody, he lunged in their direction. He says one officer fired a shot, striking the man in the lower torso, and paramedics pronounced him dead. His name has not been released.

