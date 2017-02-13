Detroit police officer fatally shoots lunging man - WNEM TV 5

Detroit police officer fatally shoots lunging man

Posted: Updated:
DETROIT (AP) -

Detroit police say an officer fatally shot a man who fled from officers and then lunged at them.

Police Chief James Craig said in a Facebook live video the shooting occurred on the city's west side Monday afternoon. He says officers were trying to stop a speeding vehicle but the driver didn't stop and struck a utility pole. He then fled from the scene and officers chased him for a quarter mile.

Craig says that as officers were taking the man into custody, he lunged in their direction. He says one officer fired a shot, striking the man in the lower torso, and paramedics pronounced him dead. His name has not been released.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.