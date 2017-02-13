Michigan State suspends coach linked to abuse complaints

Michigan State has suspended its women's gymnastics coach, two weeks after she was accused in a lawsuit of downplaying complaints about sexual abuse by a sports doctor.

University spokesman Jason Cody says Kathie Klages was suspended Monday. He offered no details and didn't say whether the suspension was related to Dr. Larry Nassar.

Nassar is a former Michigan State doctor who is being sued by more than two dozen women and girls who allege he molested them during treatments.

In a Jan. 31 court filing, one woman says Klages diminished her concerns in the late 1990s. The woman says Klages was her coach when she was a teenager in a Michigan State youth program.

Nassar has denied abuse allegations. He's criminally charged with assaulting a girl at his home and possessing child pornography.

More than 60 separate complaints, many from former MSU students, said he assaulted them during treatment. There are at least six different lawsuits of victims suing Nassar and MSU. They claim the university did not do enough to prevent Nassar's actions.

MSU victims said the decision to suspend Klages makes them have real concerns about a potential cover-up by the university.

"The fumbling of the cases. I want to see it taken to the fullest extent and solved efficiently and respectfully," said Tyler Forton, MSU student.

The university fired Nassar last fall and announced Klages will be suspended for the rest of the season.

