Doctors seeing spike in flu cases

Flu season has hit hard with several area schools closing their doors due to fear of spreading sickness among students.

Michigan is in the middle of a busy peak flu season, which happens to come in the middle of a strange weather cycle. Temperatures have routinely fluctuated 20 to 30 degrees over the course of a few days.

"Now, mind you we've had some mild temperatures as of recent, but the spike that you might be hearing about in flu cases really has nothing to do with the spike in the temperatures as much as it does where we are in the calendar," said Dr. Raymond Rudoni, with McLaren Hospital.

Rudoni said the emergency room has been full with flu patients the last few weeks. He said while you can't blame the weather for your sickness, there are some obvious steps you can take to keep it from ever getting that far.

"The key is two things. First and foremost it's not too late to get a flu shot. Most people have had their flu shot earlier in the year, but you can still get your flu shot now. It takes your body about two weeks to build up the immunity after the flu shot," Rudoni said.

He said a good way to keep the spread away is to pick up a bottle of hand sanitizer.

"Antibiotics don't really help with viral illnesses. We tell patients that a lot of times because the expectation is they need an antibiotic and they usually don't. Tylenol is good for aches and pains and fevers as is Motrin or over the counter Advil and certainly taking a lot of fluids and making sure you're keeping up with your caloric intake. You have to eat even if you're feeling sick," Rudoni said.

