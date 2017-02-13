Study: 1 in 20 Americans guilty of financial infidelity

Funeral arrangements have been announced for a local teen who was shot and killed on Mother’s Day.More >
One person is dead and two others were injured after a truck crashed into an ambulance transporting a patient.More >
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >
Fidget spinners are the latest craze to sweep the globe. Experts are warning the toys are not all fun and games.More >
Authorities need the public’s help identifying a man wanted in a criminal investigation.More >
In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, Principal Dirk DeBoer said the threat was made by a student “to several classmates”.More >
Authorities say three people were taken to a hospital with burns following an explosion and fire at a motel in northern Michigan.More >
An illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated fish or seafood is on the rise, but there's a way to prevent it while still enjoying your sushi.More >
A dress code controversy is brewing in Mid-Michigan. Female students defied a policy against leggings in hopes the district would alter their stance.More >
CBS today unveiled its 2017-2018 primetime lineup, featuring four new comedies, four new dramas, and 23 returning series.More >
