Community creates GoFundMe for pastor battling cancer

A local pastor has spent the last three decades helping others with what little he had and now he is reaching out to the community for their help in the fight for his life.

Pastor Brad Lake is battling stage three lymphoma cancer and the medical bills are starting to mount.

Lake is a longtime pastor at Westside Bible Baptist Church in Flint.

"Back in August I was diagnosed," Lake said.

Since then he has had to take different treatments. The most recent was last week in Texas.

"What the treatments involve is me going to a hospital and I have an insurance company that has a $10,000 deductible that rolls around every year. That's fine as long as you don't have to need your insurance," Lake said.

That's where church-goer Annie Chandler comes in.

"Pastor had brought up in church that they were having some financial problems with the $10,000 deductible with his insurance and after that service, God just laid that on my heart. It was really heavy," Chandler said.

She decided to step up and ask for some help from the community.

"So I went home and I had thought about it before, about a GoFundMe account. I've seen other people do them and some of them have been really successful and I said why not us," Chandler said.

She said Pastor Lake has dedicated his life to the community and that it is his turn to be taken care of.

"I just can't be anything but grateful for every bit of support I've received so far," Lake said. "There's many people in this neighborhood that have real need and when you go through something like I'm going through you can appreciate what people are going through in a better way."

You can donate here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.