Virginia fugitives believed to be in Flint area

Two grand larceny suspects from Virginia are believed to be in the Flint area.

Isaac Sweeney, 19, and Noah Sweeney, 16, have warrants out for their arrest for allegedly breaking into a Virginia business and stealing an emergency management vehicle.

The suspects also entered several vehicles and stole multiple police radios, according to Chesterfield County police.

Isaac Sweeney is 5'7" and 120 pounds. He had brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on their whereabouts you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.