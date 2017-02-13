Deputies: Woman arrested after shooting at friend several times

A night of drinking ended with an altercation, several shots being fired and at least one person facing very serious charges.

Deputies from the Gladwin County Sheriff's Department were called to a home in Billings Township, near Wixom Lake, in the early morning hours on Feb. 6.

They were responding to call regarding a disturbance in the neighborhood.

When deputies arrived they found a man hiding in a garage, naked and covered in blood from multiple head wounds. Their investigation found that after a night of drinking the man had some sort of altercation with two female friends.

The deputies say, one of the woman, 34-year-old Rachel Haney, of Beaverton, found a pistol inside the home and fired at least five rounds. One round went through the garage where the male victim had been found.

Deputies said the man's injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma and not gun shots.

A warrant was issued for Haney on Feb. 9. She turned herself in and posted bond.

Deputies said two additional people face charges in this case for being disorderly and drunk.

