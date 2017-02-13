Residents share hopes, concerns of becoming sanctuary city

The debate on sanctuary cities has come to Michigan.

On Monday Lansing residents met at Lansing City Hall to speak for and against the proposal to make the city a sanctuary city.

Supporters said the measure would protect undocumented immigrants and would bar city workers from following federal orders to deport undocumented immigrants.

While the overwhelming majority of people who spoke were in favor of the proposal, almost all of them said the proposed ordinance doesn't go far enough.

Those opposed to the resolution were equally as passionate, calling it a bad idea.

"I can tell you this, not one of those people in there could tell you what a sanctuary city is, much less vote on it being a sanctuary city," said Josephine Mask, Lansing resident.

Mask said the city needs to step back and let the federal government do its job.

"You can't have open borders for them. Especially if you don't know who them are. Muslims are coming from different groups. These people are fighting each other over in other countries," Mask said.

The city council has yet to vote on the resolution.

