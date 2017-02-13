Ex-Piston Greg Monroe leads Milwaukee past Detroit

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Greg Monroe had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Michael Beasley added 23 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons 102-89 on Monday night, winning their first home game since star forward Jabari Parker got hurt.

The Bucks led by 22 at one point and held a double-digit advantage for most of the second half. It was a confidence-building outing for a team adjusting to life again without Parker, the 20 point-a-game scorer who tore his left ACL last week for the second time in three seasons.

Beasley's energy gave the Bucks a boost. Starting now with Parker out, the veteran sliced through traffic for layups and hit mid-range jumpers. Monroe, the active 6-foot-11 center, wheeled in the lane for baskets and boards.

Marcus Morris led Detroit with 26 points, while Andre Drummond added 21 points and 12 rebounds.

