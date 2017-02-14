Auto thefts down in Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Auto thefts down in Michigan

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

Fewer cars are ending up in the hands of criminals. 

The state is reporting auto thefts are down for the 9th consecutive year. 

There were a little more than 21,000 in 2015, a 1.9 percent decrease from the year before. 

The vast majority of auto thefts, 74 percent, occur in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.