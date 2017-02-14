Auto thefts down in Michigan

Fewer cars are ending up in the hands of criminals.

The state is reporting auto thefts are down for the 9th consecutive year.

There were a little more than 21,000 in 2015, a 1.9 percent decrease from the year before.

The vast majority of auto thefts, 74 percent, occur in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties.

