'Dressing out' an officer is now a 5-year felony

Prisons are taking further steps to prevent what's know as "dressing out" an officer.

Signs will be posted in prison housing units across the state warning inmates if they throw urine, feces or other bodily substances onto an employee they could be convicted of five more years behind bars.

"Being 'dressed out' is not something that should ever be considered a part of the job. It is a crime and one that robs our employees of their dignity," MDOC Deputy Director Ken McKee said. "Our staff members need to know that when they are assaulted, we will do everything possible to ensure the case is handled correctly so that it can be turned over to MSP with the goal of seeing prosecution."

The Corrections Department released a video with stories by victims of this criminal behavior.

Read the full release from the MDOC here:

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.