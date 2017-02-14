New upgrades coming to downtown waterfront - WNEM TV 5

New upgrades coming to downtown waterfront

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Upgrades are coming to the downtown waterfront of Midland. 

The city council Monday accepted $2.5 million from the Gerstacker Foundation to renovate the city's famous Tridge with new decking and lights. It also is accepting funds to turn the former 4D manufacturing site into a wetlands preserve. 

The preserve will include a footbridge, trailways and a fishing platform. 

The council also accepted the resignation of City Manager Jon Lynch, who is leaving at the end of April to become CEO of Three Rivers Corporation. 

