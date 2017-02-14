New upgrades coming to downtown waterfront

Upgrades are coming to the downtown waterfront of Midland.

The city council Monday accepted $2.5 million from the Gerstacker Foundation to renovate the city's famous Tridge with new decking and lights. It also is accepting funds to turn the former 4D manufacturing site into a wetlands preserve.

The preserve will include a footbridge, trailways and a fishing platform.

The council also accepted the resignation of City Manager Jon Lynch, who is leaving at the end of April to become CEO of Three Rivers Corporation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.