Volunteers knit newborn hats to raise heart awareness

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan hospital hopes to raise awareness in an adorable way. 

It's called Little Hats, Big Hearts. 

Covenant HealthCare partnered with the American Heart Association to dress newborns in red hats. Volunteers knit the hats for all babies born in February to celebrate American Heart Month. 

The campaign helps raise awareness of heart disease, the number one killer of Americans. It also educates the public on congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect in the country. 

This year about 4,000 little hats were made. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

