Superintendent: Student posted threat on Snapchat

A Mid-Michigan school district was put on high alert after a student allegedly posted a threat on social media.

Over the weekend school officials said several students and parents came forward regarding a possible threat to West Middle School.

In the threat, a student said they were going to bring a weapon to school on Thursday of this week to harm students and staff.

The threat was posted on Snapchat and shared with many students, school officials said.

The information was immediately shared with the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.

Administrators were able to identify the student who originally posted the message and it was found the threat did not appear to be credible.

“Threats like this, real or not, are taken seriously and those involved with be held accountable for their actions,” Superintendent Clarence Garner said.

Garner said it is everyone’s responsibility to help keep students, staff and the community safe.

The superintendent said he was thankful for the students and parents who came forward about the threat.

