Burger King offers 'adult meals' for Valentine's Day

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
ISRAEL (CBS) -

Craving a Whopper this Valentine’s Day? Burger King has you covered.

The fast food chain has introduced a Valentine’s Day meal for adults 18 and older after 6 p.m.

The meal for two comes with two Whoppers, two packs of French fries, two beers and a “romantic adult toy” inside.

“Kids have got their ‘Kid’s Meal.’ But what about grownups? Adults? Shouldn’t they have their own meal too? At least on Valentine’s?” the chain asked in a promotional video.

Don’t get too excited, though, the meal is only available in Israel this year. 

