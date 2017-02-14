Burger King offers 'adult meals' for Valentine's Day

Craving a Whopper this Valentine’s Day? Burger King has you covered.

The fast food chain has introduced a Valentine’s Day meal for adults 18 and older after 6 p.m.

The meal for two comes with two Whoppers, two packs of French fries, two beers and a “romantic adult toy” inside.

“Kids have got their ‘Kid’s Meal.’ But what about grownups? Adults? Shouldn’t they have their own meal too? At least on Valentine’s?” the chain asked in a promotional video.

Don’t get too excited, though, the meal is only available in Israel this year.

Watch the promotional video here:

