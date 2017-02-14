Secretly recorded comments lead to teachers' reprimand - WNEM TV 5

Secretly recorded comments lead to teachers' reprimand

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BANGOR, MI (AP) -

Six southwestern Michigan teachers have been reprimanded and a school secretary has resigned after they were secretly videoed joking about which co-workers they would marry, have sex with or kill.

Robert Huber, an attorney for the Bangor Public Schools, told The Associated Press Tuesday that a staffer whose name came up under the "kill" portion of the game complained to the police.

No criminal charges have been filed.

Huber says three students' names also came up in chatter heard on the video, but that the teachers didn't name them in their crude game. Earlier reports indicated that students were the focus of the "game".

The cellphone video was recorded in January at a tavern in Bangor.

The woman who posted the video on YouTube told WOOD-TV she didn't record it. Her connection to the district is unclear.

Bangor is 50 miles southwest of Grand Rapids.

