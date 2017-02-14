Eat your heart out! Valentine's Day deals - WNEM TV 5

Eat your heart out! Valentine's Day deals

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Whether you’re single or just looking for a romantic meal for two that won’t break the bank, several restaurants are serving up Valentine’s Day deals on Tuesday.

  • Baskin Robbins – Celebrate the holiday with two Valentine’s Offers - a Valentine’s cake with hugs and romantic hearts and $3 off any ice cream cake.
  • Bertucci’s – Order a three-course Valentine’s dinner for two for $35 from a special menu. The dinner includes two starters, two entrees, and a shared dessert. Dinner for one also available at $19.99.
  • Black Angus Steakhouse – Celebrate your two greatest loves: your significant other and steak with a steakhouse dinner.
  • Dunkin’ Donuts – Grab a heart-shaped brownie batter or chocolate-covered raspberry heart donuts.
  • Cheeseburger in Paradise – Get a four-course dinner for $35 or a two-course dinner for $25.
  • Chuck E Cheese – Enjoy a Valentine’s dinner and play package for $21.99 package includes two personal pizzas, two drinks, and 30 play points.
  • Cold Stone Creamery – Share the love with a Fudge Truffle Decadence cake.
  • Denny’s – You can take 20% off your check
  • Fleming’s – Attend the annual three-course Valentine’s dinner, featuring an eight-ounce filet mignon with your choice of Australian lobster tail or New Zealand Ora King salmon.
  • Fuddruckers - Three different options: A four-course dinner for 2 for $35, two-course dinner for 2 for $25 or a burger and milkshake meal for 2 for $20. 
  • Dairy Queen – Split a two-person Choco Brownie Blizzard Cupid cake starting at $9.99.
  • Golden Corral – Try out the special Valentine’s entrees, such as the garlic parsley scallop skewers and carved lemon rosemary sirloin.
  • Hooters – Take the Shred Your Ex Quiz online to get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 boneless wings.
  • IHOP – Catch the limited-time red velvet French toast.
  • Jack in the Box – Buy one, get one free Buttery Jack.
  • Joe’s Crab Shack – You can enjoy a lobster tail for $6.
  • Krispy Kreme – Take your pick of red heart, pink heart, and sprinkled heart doughnuts.
  • Logan’s Roadhouse – Try the six-ounce filet and grilled lobster tail and other favorites, plus get the chance to win $500.
  • Lone Star Steakhouse – You can share a two-course Valentine’s meal for two for $20. The meal includes one appetizer, two salads, and two entrees from a special menu.
  • Maggiano’s – Get a three-course Valentine’s Day meal at $70 for takeout or $80 for dine-in The meal includes any appetizer or two salads, two entrees from the special menu, one dessert, two glasses of wine, and a free small box of Chocolate Zuccatto Bites.
  • Max & Erma’s – You can celebrate love day with a Valentine’s dinner for $29. The dinner includes a shareable appetizer, two entrees, and a dessert.
  • McCormick & Schmick’s- Reserve your table for a Valentine’s dinner for two.
  • Mimi’s Café – Feast on a three-course Valentine’s dinner for $18.99 per person, and get a free entree offer for your next visit.
  • O’Charley’s – Take your date to a prime rib dinner for $13.99. The dinner includes one appetizer and two sides.
  • Outback Steakhouse – Celebrate with two Valentine’s Offers - a dinner for two for $42. The dinner includes a Bloomin’ Onion to share, a choice of center-cut sirloin, grilled salmon, or Alice Springs chicken, two sides, two signature side salads, and a New York-style cheesecake to share. Also, a Love Potion cocktail for $5 The cocktail features Cruzan Passion Fruit Rum shaken up with strawberry and passion fruit puree with pineapple juice rimmed in sugar and garnished with fresh strawberry.
  • Pizza Hut – You can order a one-topping, heart-shaped pizza with your choice of dessert for $13.99 online.
  • Ruby Tuesday – Complement your dinner with these Valentine special add-ons - a lobster tail for $5.99 and grilled shrimp for $3.99.
  • Shake Shack – Buy one, get one free shake.
  • Souper Salad – On Valentine’s Day, feast on an adult buffet for $7.99.
  • Steak ‘n Shake – Treat yourself to a red velvet, oreo red velvet, or chocolate-covered strawberry shake for $3.69.
  • Texas Steakhouse & Saloon – Invite your beloved to a three-course dinner for two for $36.99. The dinner includes one appetizer, two entrees, two sides, and a dessert to share. Entree choices include the Sweetwater salmon or NY strip steak.
  • TGI Friday’s – You can enjoy a Valentine’s Dinner for two for $30 with half-price bottles of wine.
  • Waffle House – On February 14, dine on a Valentine’s Day dinner.
  • White Castle – Check out the annual Valentine’s Tableside Service Dinner from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. Seating is limited and reservations are required, so visit the White Castle website to reserve your table in advance.
  • McDonald’s – Enjoy candle-lit Valentine’s Day table service at participating locations.
  • Qdoba Mexican Eats – Get a free burrito at Qdoba if you smooch anyone—your lover, your mom, or the person behind you in line (not advisable in the presence of your date).
  • Starbucks – Slurp up Valentine’s Frappuccinos, Love Bean Frappes, and Java Berry Frappes. topped with bright pink whipped cream.

