Weaver, Snyder discuss water bill credits

The mayor of Flint met with Gov. Rick Snyder to discuss the state's decision to no longer fund residential water bill credits or help the beleaguered city pay for water from a Detroit-area system.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver met with Snyder in Lansing Tuesday afternoon.

State officials announced Jan. 24 the financial assistance will stop at the end of February because the level of lead in Flint's water no longer exceeds the federal limit.

Michigan has partially covered customers' bills dating back to April 2014. Snyder's office estimates the state will have spent $41 million on that by the end of February.

On Feb. 14, Kristin Moore with Mayor Weaver’s office, reported a representative on the treasury department said once water credits end, customers will not initially pay the extra 65 percent.

Instead, the charges will increase by smaller increments.

The bills for residential customers will have the water service charge and water usage charge increased from 35 to 65 percent.

Moore went on to say the sewer service charges and sewer usage charges will continue to be billed at the rates previously approved.

Snyder's spokeswoman Anne Heaton said Monday the elimination of credits and other payments isn't a sign of Michigan abandoning Flint.

"For those that can't afford it it's going to be kind of detrimental for those who aren't working and don't have a proper income to afford it," said Tyrone Damon, Flint resident.

He said his bills average between $30 and $70 a month. After February he can expect to pay more per month.

"They said that it's back up to a standard, but we just have fears," Damon said.

Some residents don't think they should have to pay for the water since they still can't drink from the tap.

"As much as they say that the water is fine, it is not. They do not test water heaters. They don't test hot water. They don't test shower water. Those results are not even accurate," said Lashaya Darisaw, Flint resident.

Darisaw said it comes down to trust and she doesn't believe residents trust the water is safe to drink. She hopes people encourage the state to extend the water credits.

"They need to be up here and putting pressure on the state to reinstate that," Darisaw said.

