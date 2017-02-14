Update: Officials identify husband & wife found dead in house fire

A husband and wife were found dead after an early morning house fire.

Crews were called to a home on Heath Road, near Lupton, in Ogemaw County at 2:18 a.m. after Ogemaw County dispatch received a call from a man saying there was a fire at his home. The man then hung up.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Genevieve Foor, 87, and Ernest Foor, 91 were found dead after the flames were put out.

The State Police Fire Marshall is investigating, but officials believe the fire started in the kitchen.

