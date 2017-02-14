Bills introduced to fix state unemployment agency

Rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of the Seattle rock band "Soundgarden" and later "Audioslave" has died at the age of 52.More >
Two men and one woman were arrested on drug charges in Clare County.More >
A teenagers shot to death after a party over Mother's Day weekend will be laid to rest.More >
Authorities are investigating after a young couple found a dead man while walking along a utility trail.More >
Midland Public Schools is investigating the latest round of threats made on social media after a “specific and potentially dangerous verbal threat” was allegedly made by a student.More >
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >
The Alma students claim there is a bullying problem in their district, and they want to take a stand against it.More >
The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with "a band around his neck." The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.More >
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >
One person is dead and two others were injured after a truck crashed into an ambulance transporting a patient.More >
