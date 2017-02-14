Blood center donations leads to engagement ring

A blood donation center isn’t the first place you’d think of love blooming, but it’s where the story began for a Mid-Michigan couple.

For more than 30 years, Theresa Duquette has been screening potential blood donors as a phlebotomist at Michigan Blood’s Saginaw Donor Center.

Robert “Bob” Belill was a regular donor at the center. He began donating platelets in 2009 when his late wife was battling cancer. After she passed way he made it his mission to give every two weeks.

Soon he noticed Theresa, and when fate put them together, Theresa said she noticed a slight spike in Bob’s blood pressure.

When she pointed it out, Theresa said noticed he was blushing, and Bob admitted he had been working up the nerve to ask her on a date.

She said no.

“There was a connection,” said Bob.

“I didn’t feel it,” Theresa replied, smiling.

But after some time had passed, she noticed it was his birthday and decided to give him a call.

He convinced her to go on a date.

That date lasted six hours while driving through Michigan to look at the fall leaves. The two told each other their life stories, complete with a few tears.

And when Bob pulled over at a convenience store and brought back a pack of tissues, Theresa knew it was something special.

“He had me at the Kleenex,” Theresa Duquette remembers

The two are now engaged, and happier than ever.

“He fills my life with laughter,” she said. “I think it’s one of the reasons I stayed here 35 years – for him.”

You can donate the gift of life as well:

Saginaw Donor Center - 1771 Tittabawassee Road, Saginaw Sunday and Monday 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Tuesday Noon - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Thursday Noon - 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Bay City Donor Center - 1017 N. Johnson Street, Bay City Monday 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Wednesday Noon - 7:00 p.m.

Dow Diamond Donor Center - 825 E. Main, Midland (by appointment only) Sunday and Monday 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Thursday Noon - 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.