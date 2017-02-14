Crash caused traffic backup on I-75

A crash caused traffic to back up on I-75 near Birch Run Tuesday afternoon.

The accident was reported about 3:30 p.m. near Exit 136 on southbound I-75 in Saginaw County.

The right center and the right southbound lanes were impacted by the crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The TV5 Birch Run live cam showed traffic in all southbound lanes came to complete stop, but began moving about an hour later.

TV5 will continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.