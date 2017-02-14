Construction scheduled for stretch of I-475

The crumbling roads and excessive potholes in Michigan can cause a lot of damage to vehicles.

John Daly, manager director of the Genesee County Road Commission, said this early freeze/thaw cycle coupled with the fact that asphalt plants don't open until until spring is making the pothole problem worse.

"We'll be using cold patch and that's a temporary filler that all it does is keep the road reasonably safe. And we know for instance where you have some areas where you have active potholes that the cold patch that we're putting in may only last 24 to 36 hours," Daly said.

While it seems like driving over potholes on I-475 will never end, there is some relief in sight for some parts of the highway.

"It's a section we really want to take care of. We want to get it in a lot better shape so people can enjoy driving on it," said Keith Brown, operations engineer for the Michigan Department of Transportation.

He said a complete reconstruction will take place on a four mile stretch of the interstate from Clio Road to Carpenter Road. Construction is set to begin in 2018.

"It's getting in rough shape. We've got the county out there patching it all the time trying to keep it together. It's probably the worst section of 475 we have out there," Brown said.

It is a $30 million price tag to eliminate potholes from the four mile stretch.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.