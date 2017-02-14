Doctor: Red wine, dark chocolate have health benefits

Chocolate, teddy bears and flowers headed out the door of Gaudrea Florist in Saginaw on Valentine's Day.

"It's roses, definitely it's red. It's just a tradition. Men are romantics when they send red roses and they send a lot of them," said Jeanette Ballien, owner.

Although, the holiday is very popular for flowers, it still doesn't hold the top spot.

"Overall it's Mother's Day because what else do you get mom? She loves flowers and May is the time she can plant them outside," Ballien said.

Along with flowers, dark chocolate and red wine are classic gifts for Valentine's Day.

"Red wine and dark chocolate, not only are they fun but there's some studies to indicate that there's some beneficial things in the chocolate, mostly antioxidants," Dr. John Collins said.

Collins, a doctor at St. Mary's, said the studies are true. There are actually some health benefits to red wine and dark chocolate.

"They're a lot of fun, but in moderation. So for red wine the beneficial amount is five ounces a day," Collins said.

While some people think Valentine's Day is just another day, one romantic said it is the perfect chance to tell the one you love how you feel.

"It's love. It's a tradition. It's the time of year that you get to tell your sweetheart, your wife, daughter, mother, whoever, tell these people you love them," Chuck Dewitt said.

