USDA removes animal inspection reports from website

The United States Department of Agriculture has removed information from its website on puppy mills.

The data was originally posted to help future pet owners make informed decisions and steer clear of sellers with shady practices.

"I just come to PetSmart and get dogs and cats too," said Toni Colton, pet owner.

She said going to her local pet store has worked great for her.

Pet owners looking for a certain breed often go to great lengths to find their pet. One way they were able to determine if their breeder was legitimate was through the USDA's inspection reports and animal treatment information. The agency recently took the website down.

Colton has several cats and dogs, all of which she bought at PetSmart.

"Because they have them all checked out by a veterinarian before and they have all of their shots and I've become very good friends with the rescue groups here so I trust them completely," Colton said.

Zach Slancik, pet owner, said he uses word of mouth to learn more about breeders or shelters. He also uses online reviews to make sure he is getting a good animal.

"For the most part know your breeder. Make sure there's no inbreeding or puppy mill situation going on. I always encourage people to rescue dogs because they have a lot of dogs and they need homes real bad," Slancik said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.