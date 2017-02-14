Ellis' hot start lifts MSU past Ohio State 74-66

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Alvin Ellis scored 15 of his 18 points with a 3-point barrage in the first half and Michigan State went on to beat Ohio State 74-66 Tuesday night.

Miles Bridges had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Nick Ward scored 15 for Michigan State (16-10, 8-5 Big Ten), which has won four of five.

The Buckeyes (15-12, 5-9) have lost four of six.

Ohio State's Marc Loving scored 22 points and reserve JaQuan Lyle scored all 10 of his points in the first half.

Ellis made five 3-pointers in a 3:38 span of the first half, helping the Spartans take a 21-12 lead and stunning the crowd because the senior was averaging just six points a game.

The Spartans scored the first six points of the second half, building a 12-point lead. Ohio State rallied with a 17-6 run to pull within one point.

Michigan State finished off the Buckeyes by outscoring them 12-2 to take an 11-point lead and they were able to keep a comfortable cushion.

