Ellis' hot start lifts MSU past Ohio State 74-66 - WNEM TV 5

Ellis' hot start lifts MSU past Ohio State 74-66

Posted: Updated:

 EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Alvin Ellis scored 15 of his 18 points with a 3-point barrage in the first half and Michigan State went on to beat Ohio State 74-66 Tuesday night.
   Miles Bridges had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Nick Ward scored 15 for Michigan State (16-10, 8-5 Big Ten), which has won four of five.
   The Buckeyes (15-12, 5-9) have lost four of six.
   Ohio State's Marc Loving scored 22 points and reserve JaQuan Lyle scored all 10 of his points in the first half.
   Ellis made five 3-pointers in a 3:38 span of the first half, helping the Spartans take a 21-12 lead and stunning the crowd because the senior was averaging just six points a game.
   The Spartans scored the first six points of the second half, building a 12-point lead. Ohio State rallied with a 17-6 run to pull within one point.
   Michigan State finished off the Buckeyes by outscoring them 12-2 to take an 11-point lead and they were able to keep a comfortable cushion.

Copyright Associated Press 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.