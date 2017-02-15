Study: Your dog knows a jerk when he sees one

A new study shows your dog is a good judge of character.

For the study, researchers acted out scenarios with dog owners while their dogs watched. During the scenarios, the researchers would either help the owner, act passively, or refuse to help the owner.

Afterward, dogs were willing to accept treats from the researchers who helped or acted passively, but often turned up their noses to the researchers who acted liked jerks.

