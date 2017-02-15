Weaver discusses meeting with Snyder, end to water credits

Mayor Karen Weaver held a press conference Wednesday to discuss state funding for the Flint water crisis.

Weaver met with Gov. Rick Snyder on Tuesday to address his decision to end state funded water bill credits for people in the Vehicle City.

The governor said he will uphold his decision, but will continue the credits through the end of the month.

Weaver said she was angry and disappointed about Snyder's decision, but Flint will continue to move forward.

