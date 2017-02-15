How should local schools be graded?

The State Education Department wants to change how it identifies low performing schools.

The changes were unveiled Tuesday as part of a plan to comply with federal law passed in 2015 that gives states more control of their schools.

Under the changes, schools would be graded from "A" to "F" based mostly on test performance and growth. If we used that system now, 14 percent of schools would have an "F."

The State School Board said its unclear how it would impact the state law that has Saginaw High, Loomis Academy and 36 other schools facing possible closure.

The board will take comments on the plan before its submits it in April.

If you want to read the plan, click here.

