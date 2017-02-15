Are millennials making the roads more dangerous?

A new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that 88 percent of young millennials engaged in at least one risky behavior behind the wheel in the past 30 days, earning them the top spot of worst behaved U.S. drivers.

The dangerous behaviors included texting while driving, red-light running and speeding.

“Alarmingly, some of the drivers ages 19-24 believe that their dangerous driving behavior is acceptable,” said Dr. David Yang, AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety executive director. “It’s critical that these drivers understand the potentially deadly consequences of engaging in these types of behaviors and that they change their behavior and attitudes in order to reverse the growing number of fatalities on U.S. roads.”

Researchers said traffic deaths in the United States rose more than 7 percent to 35,092 in 2015. It’s the largest single-year increase in five decades.

By rank and by age group, the percentage of drivers who reported engaging in speeding, red light running or texting behind the wheel in the past 30 days include:

Age Group Risky Driving Behavior 19-24 88.4% 25-39 79.2% 40-59 75.2% 16-18 69.3% 75+ 69.1% 60-74 67.3%

