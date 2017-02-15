Are your congested sinuses putting you at risk of a deadly infec - WNEM TV 5

Are your congested sinuses putting you at risk of a deadly infection?

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Courtesy: FDA Courtesy: FDA
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

A remedy to flush out clogged nasal passages could be putting your family at risk of a deadly infection.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports improper use of neti pots could increase a person’s risk of brain-eating amoebas.

Neti pots are a nasal irrigation system that use a saline or saltwater solution to treat congested sinuses, colds and allergies. They include bulb syringes, squeeze bottles and battery-operated pulsed water devices.

The FDA warns if not cleaned properly, the nasal rinse devices could trap bacteria and protozoa, including amoebas, and infect the user.

To use safely, devices should be rinsed only with distilled, sterile or previously boiled water.

Health officials said tap water isn’t safe to use as a nasal rinse because it doesn’t filter the low levels of organisms normally found in the water.

The organisms are safe to swallow because stomach acid kills them, but in your nose these organisms can stay alive and cause potentially serious infections, the FDA said.

For more tips on how to safely use a nasal irrigation system, click here

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.