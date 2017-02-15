Son shoots father after mistaking him for burglar

Authorities say a son accidentally shot his father after mistaking him for a burglar.

The shooting happened Monday at a home in the 200 block of W. Ruth Avenue, near Martin Luther King Boulevard in Flint.

Investigators said the the father arrived home late Monday night. His 37-year-old son didn't recognize the vehicle he arrived in and thought he was an intruder, police said.

When the father walked in the front door, the soon shot him in the side, according to officials.

The father is recovering in a local hospital.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.