Kate Upton three-peats as SI's swimsuit queen - WNEM TV 5

Kate Upton three-peats as SI's swimsuit queen

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Sports Illustrated Courtesy: Sports Illustrated
NEW YORK (AP) -

She's once, twice, three times a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover lady.

Kate Upton is once again gracing the cover of the annual issue, becoming only the fourth woman to do so three times. This year, she's making the splash with three different covers.

The St. Joseph, Michigan native was revealed as the front model for the 2017 cover Tuesday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The 24-year-old was also on the cover of the magazine in 2012 and 2013.

The blond bombshell got engaged to Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander last spring.

Other women who did the cover three times include Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Christie Brinkley, who also is featured in this year's edition with her two daughters. Elle Macpherson holds the record with five cover appearances.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.