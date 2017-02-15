Kate Upton three-peats as SI's swimsuit queen

She's once, twice, three times a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover lady.

Kate Upton is once again gracing the cover of the annual issue, becoming only the fourth woman to do so three times. This year, she's making the splash with three different covers.

The St. Joseph, Michigan native was revealed as the front model for the 2017 cover Tuesday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The 24-year-old was also on the cover of the magazine in 2012 and 2013.

The 2017 SI Swimsuit Covers have been revealed. Welcome back, @KateUpton! Follow the link for more photos and video https://t.co/4cszjybbVp pic.twitter.com/y7TguJdPVD — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 15, 2017

The blond bombshell got engaged to Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander last spring.

Other women who did the cover three times include Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Christie Brinkley, who also is featured in this year's edition with her two daughters. Elle Macpherson holds the record with five cover appearances.

